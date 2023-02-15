CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Desjardins

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.
CAE Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:CAE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. 348,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE
CAE Company Profile
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAE (CAE)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.