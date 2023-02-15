CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Desjardins

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

NYSE:CAE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. 348,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in CAE by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CAE by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of CAE by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

