CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank upped their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.63.

CAE Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:CAE traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.33. The company had a trading volume of 414,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70. CAE has a 12 month low of C$20.90 and a 12 month high of C$35.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.61. The stock has a market cap of C$9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33.

CAE Company Profile



CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

