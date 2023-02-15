Cameron Deatsch Sells 902 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $163,063.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 129,313 shares in the company, valued at $23,377,204.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Cameron Deatsch sold 4,525 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $520,420.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $5.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.36. 1,773,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.70. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $325.86.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
