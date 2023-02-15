Cameron Deatsch Sells 902 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $163,063.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 129,313 shares in the company, valued at $23,377,204.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Cameron Deatsch sold 4,525 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $520,420.25.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $5.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.36. 1,773,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.70. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $325.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

