Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.93. Canaan shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 1,471,027 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Canaan Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $500.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canaan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,386,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 252,678 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 49.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 954,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 532,667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at about $6,436,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Canaan by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 233,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.
About Canaan
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canaan (CAN)
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.