Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.93. Canaan shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 1,471,027 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Canaan Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $500.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Canaan had a return on equity of 54.70% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $137.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canaan Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canaan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,386,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 252,678 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 49.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 954,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 532,667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at about $6,436,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Canaan by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 233,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

