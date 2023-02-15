Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 283,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CCORF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,269. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

