Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.65

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 2192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.1917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.53%. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.