Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Update

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,408,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CADL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Candel Therapeutics

NASDAQ:CADL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,953. Candel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.58.

(Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.