Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Update

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,408,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CADL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
