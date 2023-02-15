Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,020,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 4.6 %

i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $85.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.79 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals Profile

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.