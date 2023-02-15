Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of BlueRiver Acquisition worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 447,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 26,871 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 164.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

BLUA stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

