Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVII opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

