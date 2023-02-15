Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,473,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integrated Wellness Acquisition alerts:

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

WEL opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Profile

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.