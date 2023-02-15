Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mason Industrial Technology were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 3,152.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,667 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 48.6% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 58.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 82.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 734,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 331,767 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIT stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

