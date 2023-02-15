Cardano One Day Volume Hits $478.32 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Cardano has a total market cap of $14.48 billion and $478.32 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001720 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,673.75 or 0.06885622 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00081964 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00028517 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00058718 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010384 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001122 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00024834 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001798 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,485,065,065 coins and its circulating supply is 34,634,368,876 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
