CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Down 14.3% in January

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 199,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CEA Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEAD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. 43,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,186. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. CEA Industries has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.01.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEA Industries

CEA Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CEA Industries in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEA Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CEA Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CEA Industries, Inc engages in in the development, design, and distribution of cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture, primarily for cannabis crops. It offers controlled climate systems, controls, and biosecurity cultivation products, and MEP engineering, odor control, and installation support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.