Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Short Interest Up 10.4% in January

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 13.9 %

CLBT stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 906,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.26. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 867.35% and a net margin of 62.60%. Research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

