Celo Dollar Price Tops $1.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.15 million and $877,415.44 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.00428818 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,443.86 or 0.28405670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,325,984 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.