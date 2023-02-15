Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE opened at C$26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.16. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.19 and a 12 month high of C$31.19.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cenovus Energy

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CSFB upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.64.

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.