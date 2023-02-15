Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter.
Cenovus Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CVE opened at C$26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.16. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.19 and a 12 month high of C$31.19.
Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
Further Reading
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.