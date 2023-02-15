CenterBook Partners LP Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %

Broadcom stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $598.93. The company had a trading volume of 341,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,182. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.00. The stock has a market cap of $250.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

