CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,079 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Down 0.1 %

Flex stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 888,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

