Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $16.21 million and $560,324.17 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.25012324 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $299,523.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

