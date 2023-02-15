Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Trading Down 9.9%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on CPWHF. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 1,250 ($15.17) to GBX 950 ($11.53) in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Ceres Power Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.
See Also
