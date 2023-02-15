CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Short Interest Down 30.0% in January

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

CFIVW remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.50.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 180.6% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 660,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter.

