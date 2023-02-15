CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22, RTT News reports. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,569. CF Industries has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 3,848.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1,821.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

