Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CHKP opened at $125.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.79.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.30.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
