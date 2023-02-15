Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $125.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Check Point Software Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

