Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Chiba Bank Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67.
Chiba Bank Company Profile
The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.
