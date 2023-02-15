Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). 2,668,774 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,759,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Chill Brands Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.88. The firm has a market cap of £9.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.39.

About Chill Brands Group

(Get Rating)

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research and development, production, and sale of cannabidiol consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company offers tobacco alternative products, including smokes and chew pouches. It also provides oral tinctures, soft-gel capsules, massage oils, and topical cosmetic products.

