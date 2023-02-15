Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) COO Sells $87,875.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,700 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $87,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,953.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tom Frohlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Tom Frohlich sold 4,566 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $112,688.88.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. 706,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,726. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

KDNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

