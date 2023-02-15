Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 871,300 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 985,500 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG traded up $16.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,660.58. The stock had a trading volume of 183,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,278. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,519.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,552.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Citigroup raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,871.00.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.