Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in January

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,584,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 1,449,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,840.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $10.36 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. Chubu Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

