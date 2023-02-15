Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in January

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,584,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 1,449,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,840.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $10.36 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. Chubu Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $10.39.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubu Electric Power (CHUEF)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.