CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Trading Up 0.1%

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.70 and last traded at C$9.70. Approximately 2,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.69.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.56.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

