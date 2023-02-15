Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Up 14.4% in January

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $528,058.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 8,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $301,476.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $528,058.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 52,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,594 and have sold 88,662 shares valued at $2,561,804. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $69.62.
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
