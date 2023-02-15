Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Up 14.4% in January

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $528,058.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 8,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $301,476.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $528,058.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 52,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,594 and have sold 88,662 shares valued at $2,561,804. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $69.62.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

