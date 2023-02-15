Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

