Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 290,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.83. 4,526,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,456,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $196.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

