Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Earnings Results

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-0.98 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.73-3.78 EPS.

CSCO traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,766,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,121,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

