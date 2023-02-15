Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.25 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.58 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.73-$3.78 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

CSCO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. 23,978,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,213,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,026,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,610,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,353,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,026,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.