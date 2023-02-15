Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% yr/yr to $14.25-14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.59 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.73-3.78 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,613,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,213,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.