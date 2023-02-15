Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.09

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.09 and traded as high as $31.63. Citi Trends shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 168,574 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citi Trends has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $248.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $192.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1,188.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 430.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 643.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.