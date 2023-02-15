Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.10 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

