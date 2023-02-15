Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.49 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after buying an additional 157,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after buying an additional 419,021 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,841,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.47 and a 200-day moving average of $151.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

