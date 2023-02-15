Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56.

