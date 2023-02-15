Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $68,701,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $70,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,720 shares of company stock worth $30,517,713. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $461.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

