Clarity Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,340 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shell by 1,332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 523,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 486,826 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,461.00.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

