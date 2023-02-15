Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $29,243.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $73,943. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of CLSD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 141,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,899. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.92. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.