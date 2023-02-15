Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $29,243.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $73,943. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CLSD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 141,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,899. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.92. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
