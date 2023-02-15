Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 435,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,596,000 after buying an additional 234,330 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. 2,545,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,386,662. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $50.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

