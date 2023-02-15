CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

CNFinance Stock Performance

Shares of CNF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,433. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $146.08 million, a P/E ratio of -215.78 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 480.28, a quick ratio of 436.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. CNFinance had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNFinance

About CNFinance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,695,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 73,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.