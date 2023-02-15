Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAK. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43,450 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.
Codiak BioSciences Trading Up 1.7 %
Codiak BioSciences Company Profile
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.