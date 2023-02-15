Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAK. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43,450 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences Trading Up 1.7 %

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

NASDAQ:CDAK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 95,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,094. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

