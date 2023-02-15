Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of COGT stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 531,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.73.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
