Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of COGT stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 531,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

