CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 34,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of CLGN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,567. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 million and a P/E ratio of -8.14. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 2,957.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 60,326 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 286,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.