Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $34.87 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up 12.4% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of CF Industries worth $34,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of CF stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.