Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.65–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.73 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.97.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock remained flat at $5.08 on Wednesday. 1,146,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $684.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

